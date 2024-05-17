FCA Corp TX Has $648,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,389,000 after buying an additional 51,732 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after buying an additional 584,906 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. 741,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,843. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

