FCA Corp TX Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

FCA Corp TX decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,220. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.