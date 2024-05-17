FCA Corp TX Purchases 203 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.03. 2,949,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.81. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $125.01 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

