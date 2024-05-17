FCA Corp TX Purchases Shares of 33,866 VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. FCA Corp TX owned 0.45% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOTI. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,080 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.