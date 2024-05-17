FCA Corp TX Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FCA Corp TX lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. 7,241,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899,281. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

