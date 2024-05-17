Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 206,193 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206,193 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 2.85% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $204,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.99. 174,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,323. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 0.91. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

