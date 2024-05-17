Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 5,142 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 574,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $74,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,673,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.1 %

H stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.03. The company had a trading volume of 382,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,948. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

