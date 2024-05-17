Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,371 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for about 1.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $439,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CGI by 130.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.18. The stock had a trading volume of 186,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIB

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.