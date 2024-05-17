Fiera Capital Corp Buys 12,593 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.99% of BWX Technologies worth $69,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.40. 467,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,660. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.95. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

