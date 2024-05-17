Fiera Capital Corp Buys 66,152 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.18% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MQY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,245. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.