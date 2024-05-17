Fiera Capital Corp Buys New Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 605,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUE. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

NYSE MUE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,413. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

