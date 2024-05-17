Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,558,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,898 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 2.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.86% of Otis Worldwide worth $676,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,698. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

