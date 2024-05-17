Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.12% of Zoetis worth $110,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Zoetis by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,111. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.16.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

