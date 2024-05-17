Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.35% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $63,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.56. 3,407,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,873. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,347,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,079 shares of company stock worth $9,528,436 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

