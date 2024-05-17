Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.62% of EMCOR Group worth $62,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EME traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.58. 257,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.49 and a 12-month high of $385.90.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

