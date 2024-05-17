Fiera Capital Corp Has $10.13 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,450 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 392,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 43,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 676,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,357. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

