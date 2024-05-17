Fiera Capital Corp Has $71.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,227 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.73% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $71,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,356. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.03. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

