Fiera Capital Corp Has $86.33 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.25% of Gartner worth $86,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,289,124. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $450.26. 345,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.22. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.82 and a twelve month high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

