Fiera Capital Corp Invests $3.81 Million in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 656,109 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,763 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 63,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. 52,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,748. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

