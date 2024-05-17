Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,097. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.