Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 2,029 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.37% of Molina Healthcare worth $78,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.62. The company had a trading volume of 306,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.13. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $423.92.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.90.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

