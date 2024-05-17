Fiera Capital Corp Purchases New Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 605,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.78% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 51,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 47.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,127. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

