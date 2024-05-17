Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $26,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of EQT by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 231,651 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in EQT by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 231,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 77,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,865,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,421,000 after acquiring an additional 519,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of EQT by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 511,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.51. 6,287,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.09. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.