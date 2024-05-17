Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,245 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VeriSign by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,771,000 after buying an additional 125,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VeriSign by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,073,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in VeriSign by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,069,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,764,000 after acquiring an additional 96,676 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,393 shares of company stock worth $2,759,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.75. 656,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,549. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.17.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

