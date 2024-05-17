Fiera Capital Corp Sells 16,997 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,997 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,159. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $135.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.