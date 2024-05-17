Fiera Capital Corp Sells 7,704 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,360,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $66,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 275,212 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 579.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 168,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 16.4% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 148,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 769,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NYT. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

