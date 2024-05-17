Fiera Capital Corp Sells 873,147 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 873,147 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.17% of CAE worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CAE by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CAE by 85.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in CAE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in CAE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 328,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 551,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,598. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $804.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.13 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

