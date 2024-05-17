Fiera Capital Corp Sells 9,569 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in BCE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in BCE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock remained flat at $34.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,449. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

