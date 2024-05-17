Fiera Capital Corp Sells 963 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $369.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

