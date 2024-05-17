Fiera Capital Corp Takes $3.89 Million Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 60,435 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Core & Main by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,734,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,107,000 after buying an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $1,805,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $55,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $55,022.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,895,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,950.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,313 shares of company stock worth $15,456,202. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

