FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Down 9.7% in April

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Wednesday.

FPAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. 118,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,885. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.28. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.04 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that FlexShopper will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShopper stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. FlexShopper comprises about 3.7% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Waterfall Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.53% of FlexShopper as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

