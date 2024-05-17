Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Update

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 1,182,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,108.0 days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
FGETF stock remained flat at $13.51 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. Flight Centre Travel Group has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $13.51.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
