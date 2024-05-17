Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Update

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 1,182,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,108.0 days.

Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance

FGETF stock remained flat at $13.51 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. Flight Centre Travel Group has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $13.51.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.