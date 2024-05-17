Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.28. 15,381,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 52,979,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 84,909 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.6% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.7% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 56,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 850,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

