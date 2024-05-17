Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 4%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 850,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,942,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -833.67 and a beta of 0.07.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.19 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 625,976 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,373,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after buying an additional 909,354 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,487,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 49,540 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.