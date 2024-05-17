Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Update

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTES traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,158. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

