Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.90

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 9.90 and last traded at 9.97, with a volume of 134180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 9.95.

Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is 9.85 and its 200-day moving average is 9.31. The firm has a market cap of $157.83 million and a P/E ratio of 6.47.

Global Dividend Growth Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

About Global Dividend Growth Split

