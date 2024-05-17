Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 1.1% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $100,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in AON by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.69.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,731. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.71.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

