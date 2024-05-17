Haverford Trust Co Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of McKesson worth $65,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $564.52. 574,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,198. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $534.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.18. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $373.28 and a 12 month high of $566.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

