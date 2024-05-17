Haverford Trust Co Has $50.61 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MBS ETF worth $50,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,373,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,573,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.35. 1,582,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,850. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.