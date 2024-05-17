Haverford Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Haverford Trust Co cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.1% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $188,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,093. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

