Haverford Trust Co Purchases 213,346 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $224,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $532.07. 4,234,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $534.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

