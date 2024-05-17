Haverford Trust Co Sells 122,844 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,844 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $82,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $195.02. 4,533,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day moving average is $165.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $196.55. The company has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

