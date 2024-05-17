Haverford Trust Co Sells 14,411 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

DIS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,472,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,202,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

