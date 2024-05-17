Haverford Trust Co Sells 17,121 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,690,000 after buying an additional 34,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $451.98. 34,438,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,417,547. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $327.04 and a 12-month high of $454.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

