Haverford Trust Co Sells 45,848 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,848 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $225,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

