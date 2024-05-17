Haverford Trust Co Sells 497 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,051,123,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,187,740,000 after buying an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $621.10. 3,778,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,371. The company has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $604.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

