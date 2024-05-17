Haverford Trust Co Sells 633 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

General Electric stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.89. 5,889,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702,328. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

