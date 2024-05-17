Haverford Trust Co Sells 80,259 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,259 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned about 2.70% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $92,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDV traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 439,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,472. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.17 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.