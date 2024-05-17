Haverford Trust Co Sells 9,205 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after acquiring an additional 287,025 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 49,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.27. 1,361,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,645. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
