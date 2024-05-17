Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Up 9.3% in April

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 466,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hawkins Stock Up 1.9 %

Hawkins stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 130,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,980. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

